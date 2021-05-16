May 16, 2021

GREAT MOMENTS IN AMNESIA: Leftist’s brain melts after hearing a conservative say, ‘property destruction is not violence.’

“That sounds familiar. Maybe it’s because 1619 Project creator Nikole Hannah-Jones said last summer on TV that ‘destroying property, which can be replaced, is not violence.’ That was after Sally Kohn weighed in on the looting and property destruction in Minneapolis, pointing out that ‘property is insured and can be replaced.” Our brains melted a little bit when we heard both those statements, so we know the feeling.”

Flashback to the far-left Nation magazine a year ago: In Defense of Destroying Property. We cannot conflate the destruction of plateglass with the violence that is being protested.

And curiously enough — wait for it — the Associated Press as well last year!