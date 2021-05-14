May 14, 2021

UNIVERSITY TRAINING AS INDOCTRINATION: “How Often Do You Think People Make False Accusations” Related to Sexual Misconduct, Discrimination, or Retaliation?.

A correspondent of mine, who is a tenured professor at a prominent public research university, e-mailed me about this item in a mandatory online training that he had to go through:

When he answered “Sometimes,” he got the answer, “Not Quite” / “You might be surprised to learn that false reports aren’t common, and frivolous claims are almost nonexistent. According to a recent study, it is far more likely that troubling behavior will go unreported than that someone will make a false report. Try again.”

He couldn’t proceed until he gave the demanded answer, which is “rarely.”