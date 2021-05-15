May 15, 2021

MARK JUDGE: Revisiting Fast Times at Ridgemont High. “Fast Times was a huge hit and a cultural touchstone. The film, unlike anything else at the time, reflected the truth. In the audio commentary, Heckerling observes that the teens in the movie were like ‘little adults.’ She notes that while the kids struggle with issues like sex, abortion and drugs, most of them also have jobs. About half the scenes take place with characters at work, and the closing credits show the places where they all have jobs shutting down for the night.”

Plus: “Especially in light of today’s woke guidelines strangling filmmaking, Fast Times represents a genuinely free vision—and also, ultimately, a decent one.”