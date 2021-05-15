May 15, 2021

CHANGE: Sean Parnell launches a critical Senate campaign in Pennsylvania. “The Pennsylvania Senate race is one of the four battleground races that will likely determine the Senate majority after the 2022 midterm elections. The other three are Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina. Arizona and Georgia have two freshman Democrats running, and Pennsylvania and North Carolina are open Republican seats. The field of critical races could grow, but these four states are the top tier for both parties.”

His campaign website is here.