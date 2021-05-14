May 14, 2021

THESE ARE THE FOLKS WHO DECIDE IF YOU’RE NUTS: My friend, Duke emeritus professor John E. R. Staddon, has been banned from an American Psychological Association email listserv for violating its circa-2019 “Code of Conduct,” which I am 100% sure was totally adopted based on SCIENCE and not as a transparent attempt to enforce ideological conformity. In true SCIENCE fashion, these SCIENCE-oriented people failed to point to what exactly got him banned, because specific evidence is totally unnecessary for SCIENCE, leaving him to guess it was the following shocking and intemperate remark: “Hmm… Binary view of sex false? What is the evidence? Is there a Z chromosome?” (Staddon, an Englishman, is one of the politest people I know.)

But then, I am just some lawyer and not an important SCIENCE man like Jonathon Crystal, Mark Krause, and Tony Puente, the “Presidential Trio” who announced Staddon’s ban. Now, if you will excuse me, I have to go not wear a mask because it will make things worse wear a mask even if I can’t breathe or else I will die wear at least two masks unless I am outside, because you gotta defer to the SCIENCE.