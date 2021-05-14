May 14, 2021

YES, BUT THEY’RE UP-TO-DATE ON DIVERSITY AND SENSITIVITY TRAINING: Despite Promises, USS Ford Heads To Shock Trials With 4 Broken Elevators. “U.S. Navy leaders have repeatedly assured Congress and the public that the USS Ford would be ready before the forthcoming shock trials. But with four of the USS Ford’s seven critical lower-stage weapons elevators still unready for service, naval credibility is at stake. If the shock trials go forward, testing an incomplete ship, the Navy stands to miss a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fully validate the battle-hardiness of America’s future carrier fleet in real-world conditions.”