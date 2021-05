LIDBLOG: Why Liz Cheney Had to Go. “It Is Clear That Cheney Cares More About Earning Praise From Nancy Pelosi And The Corporate Press More Than She Cares About Fighting To Save Our Country From The Democrat’s Socialist Agenda.”

It’s a very simple thing that people seem to go to Washington to forget: If you’re going to take a party leadership position, then the party comes before your personal ambitions.