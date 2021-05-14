«
»

May 14, 2021

DOESN’T MICHIGAN HAVE THE ABILITY TO REMOVE A GOVERNOR FOR MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES?  Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Threatens Shutdown of Great Lakes Oil Pipeline.

Look, they keep these games going, it will end in tears.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 3:29 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.