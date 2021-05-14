May 14, 2021

AND I’LL GET ALL THE OWN-HORN TOOTING OUT OF THE WAY: BARBARELLA RETURNS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE, BATTLE SPACE ALIENS IN FIRST LOOK AT DYNAMITE’S NEW COMIC SERIES.

Quick answers:

No it’s not based on movie with — spit — Jane Fonda. I actually leaned heavily on the original French comics, but well…. she might be a little more libertarian than the original, because I’m still me.

Yes, I am ashamed of myself for self promoting. That is a permanent condition with me, which is why I promote my friends more than I promote me. But, on the other hand, I’m trying to promote myself more, ashamed or not. Because I have bills to pay, cats to feed and things I want to do that require money. That’s why.