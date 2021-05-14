May 14, 2021

WAIT, THE PANDEMIC IS OVER?

Other questions about the timing arise from the fact that this morning American Federation of Teachers Union President Randi Weingarten, who has been facing public backlash for her stances on school closures, suddenly came out and declared that schools must reopen in the fall of 2021. Dr Anthony Fauci echoed this sentiment during a cable news interview. This is a stunning reversal that suggests perhaps administration internal polling is playing a part. The further out we get from January 20, the harder it becomes to blame Biden’s stalled agenda and economic recovery on his predecessor. The Biden administration was heading into a weekend full of Sunday shows poised to talk about the administration’s current struggles. Now those programs will undoubtedly adjust their calculus to talk about the end of the pandemic, as the administration attempts to take a victory lap, one that several states like Florida and Texas have been taking since August of last year.