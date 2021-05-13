May 13, 2021

INFRASTRUCTURE: Over 15,000 Gas Stations Out of Fuel Nationwide: Gas shortages ease in some states, but worsen in others.

UPDATE: Poll: Less Than Half of U.S. Voters Confident Government Can Protect Pipelines. “Forty-seven percent (47%) of Likely Voters said they’ve experienced gasoline shortages or higher gasoline prices since the May 7 malware attack that temporarily shut down the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies petroleum to much of the Eastern U.S. Forty-one percent (41%) said they had not experienced shortages or higher prices for gasoline, and 12% were not sure.”

By all appearances, the FBI and the intel agencies seem more focused in going after political opponents.

