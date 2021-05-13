May 13, 2021

BIDEN ENERGY BACKERS CLEANING UP: Washington Free Beacon’s Collin Anderson and Matthew Foldi connected some green dots and found a bunch of energy folks who are doing quite well for themselves, courtesy of Joe Biden and friends:

“Shortly after becoming president, Biden virtually toured Proterra’s South Carolina plant before hosting company CEO Jack Allen at his State Department’s Leaders Summit on Climate. The move sparked a barrage of ethics concerns from federal lawmakers given that Biden’s energy secretary, Jennifer Granholm, holds up to $5 million in Proterra stock. Biden’s infrastructure package includes a $45 billion government investment in ‘clean, zero-emissions buses’ such as those produced by the company.

“Other Clean Energy for Biden leaders also stand to profit from the administration’s promotion of Proterra. At least three members of the group’s finance council work as partners at venture capital firms that list Proterra on their portfolios: Energy Impact Partners‘ Shayle Kann, Ajax Strategies‘ Veery Maxwell, and G2VP‘s Brook Porter. Popple left Proterra to join G2VP in February, according to LinkedIn.”

Trust me, there is much more to come along this same line in the days ahead.