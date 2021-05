FIRST FRANCE, NOW THIS: ‘His mental and physical condition cannot be ignored’: More than 120 retired generals and admirals sign open letter questioning Biden’s mental health and backing election fraud claims. “‘The FBI and Supreme Court must act swiftly when election irregularities are surfaced and not ignore them as was done in 2020,’ they wrote.”

