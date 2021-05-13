«
May 13, 2021

THEY’LL BE BACK: Colorado Democrats shelve effort to impose a gun-purchase waiting period this year. “Colorado lawmakers were debating implementing a waiting period of three to five days before deciding to shelve the bill.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 1:47 pm
