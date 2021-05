JUST THINK OF THE MEDIA AS DEMOCRATIC PARTY OPERATIVES WITH BYLINES, AND IT ALL MAKES SENSE: Israel’s ‘full scale’ war, US gas crisis take backseat to media’s Cheney obsession.

Related: Journalist Drops an Inconvenient Truth on the Liz Cheney Concern Trolls. “If you think Liz Cheney’s GOP leadership post is an issue voters are going to care about in the midterm elections… prepare to be sorely disappointed.“