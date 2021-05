STACY MCCAIN: “I’m the bad guy? How’d that happen? I did everything they told me to.”

Plus: “The real point — why it reminded me of Falling Down — is that ordinary citizens are powerless to fix this manmade disaster. The people in charge don’t give a damn about ordinary citizens, because if they did, they wouldn’t have done what they’ve done. We find ourselves in a broken system, where the incentives have gone haywire, and the world has stopped making sense.”