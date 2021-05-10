«
May 10, 2021

WE’VE DESCENDED INTO SOME SORT OF BIZARRE HELL-WORLD IN WHICH PIERS MORGAN IS A VOICE OF SANITY. Morgan to Biden: The lesson of UK elections is — get woke, go broke.

Or, in the picture is worth a thousand words department:

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 2:45 pm
