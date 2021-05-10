May 10, 2021

THE RETURN OF THE BLOGOSPHERE? So now Donald Trump is, basically, blogging in response to being kicked off of Facebook and Twitter.

And in response to having her posts throttled, Hannah Cox now has her own website. Is it back to the future? When you abandon the big platforms, you lose a ready-made audience, but you also gain freedom. And the “audience” on social media is pretty thin: My experience was that people almost never followed links, and quitting Twitter didn’t cost me any detectable traffic; rather the reverse.