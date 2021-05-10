May 10, 2021

THE SPENT SOCIETY: Only through generative culture can we recover from sterilized liberalism. “Between a calcified, insular classical liberalism and a postmodern progressivism interested only in self-gratification, there seems to be no place for people who are interested in building up the world, from the family to the stars. Where is our growing, vital, life-affirming worldview that remains progressive in the classical sense of seeking to build a greater tomorrow for our children to enjoy and eventually surpass?”