REDSHIFT: Trump Red-Pilled Hispanics. “Strangely enough, things always seem to get in the way of this ‘natural’ Democratic Party majority. First the white working class started defecting, then came the 2010 and 2014 Democrat off-year election wipeouts. Now the good ship ‘Demographics Favor Democrat Destiny’ has run aground on the rocky outcropping known as ‘Donald Trump.'”