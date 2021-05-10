May 10, 2021

“MOST OF THE WORLD’S WORK IS DONE BY PEOPLE WHO DON’T FEEL VERY WELL.” I thought of Churchill’s saying as I started reading Jordan Peterson’s new book Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life this week. After reading the introduction, I really wondered how people make it through so many health crises. His wife almost died, his daughter is sick and Peterson wakes up in intensive care in Moscow of all places. I think ill health gives people a lot more insight and understanding of life, but I think most of us would trade that for feeling well. That said, the book seems good so far, and is more personal and heartfelt than the first. Give it a try if you like Peterson’s work. (Bumped)