May 9, 2021

SNL BRIEFLY BECOMES INTERESTING AGAIN: ‘SNL’: Elon Musk brings mom to monologue, jokes he’s giving her Dogecoin for Mother’s Day. “To anyone I’ve offended, I just want to say I reinvented electric cars and I’m sending people to Mars on a rocket ship. Did you think I was also going to be a chill, normal dude?”

Honestly, this is genius-level undercutting of the villainization he’s been subjected to.