May 8, 2021

THE IRANIAN GOVERNMENT PAINTS AMERICAN AND ISRAELI FLAGS ON THE GROUND SO PEOPLE CAN WALK ALL OVER THEM. THE IRANIAN PEOPLE REFUSE TO COMPLY.

Why would the Iranian government want Iranian people walking over the American flag, when the Iranian government is currently walking all over Biden? Biden administration ‘dead set’ on re-entering Iran deal, despite high price. “Richard Goldberg, a senior adviser at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, as well as an expert on Iran negotiations and sanctions, told JNS that he believes the reports coming out of Iran reflect leaks that the Islamic regime is already declaring victory at the negotiating table with the United States giving into 90 percent to 95 percent of the sanctions relief the Iranians had been seeking.”