May 8, 2021

NEWS YOU CAN USE: A little alcohol may help the heart by lowering stress, study says. “Compared to those with low alcohol intake, moderate drinkers had less stress-related brain activity and a 20% lower risk of a major heart event.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 5:00 pm
