May 8, 2021

FROM CELIA HAYES AND JEANNE HAYDEN: The Luna City Compendium #1.



Welcome to Luna City, Karnes County, Texas! Population … well, that varies, depending on the time of year. Luna City; whose Town Square is the architectural jewel of South Texas.

Where the high school football team is called the Mighty Fighting Moths and their yearly Homecoming game is under some strange and irregular curse.

Once meant to be a stop on the San Antonio & Aransas Pass Railroad, but derailed by True Love …

Where there might be a fortune in gold hidden somewhere for the last hundred years ….

Where half the townsfolk has the surname of Gonzalez or Gonzales, they’re all related and descended from the holder of the original Spanish land grant but no one has ever been able to figure out whether his name ended in an ‘s’ or a ‘z’, due to illegible handwriting on the original paperwork! A historic marker on Town Square marks the spot where a local bootlegger was nearly hung in 1926 for (among a long list of offenses against the laws of God and Man) impersonating a nun!

Luna City, where eccentricity is just a part of every-day life. Drop in for a visit – you might never want to leave.