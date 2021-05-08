May 8, 2021

GUYS? BUY POPCORN: Black Hammer Group “Liberates” Colorado Land For CHOP Commune.

These guys are at a higher altitude than Vail. Good luck growing anything. Even if any of them were capable of working, and there were more than one woman, and their leader didn’t look like a reject of community college theater class and sound like someone who consumes way too much soy, they’d be doomed. This way? They’ll be doomed in interesting ways. Their story will become a legend of these mountains, and the site of their hilarious and horrible demise another touristic site in Colorado.

They should name it the Alferd Packer Memorial Camp and cut through the chase.