THE SOCIALISTS IN VARIOUS COUNTRIES HAVE LONG SINCE STOPPED BEING ABOUT THE WORKING CLASS: The real question Labour can’t answer.

Of course, since Marx, it never was. The imagined proletariat was never real working people. It was the febrile dreams of radical losers who imagined this creature, capable of the violence they themselves feared, being the instrument of their vengeance on the world. Let’s face it, a lot of pain could have been saved by giving Marx thorazine.