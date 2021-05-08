«
May 8, 2021

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Texas Virtual Academy trains students to enter workforce right after high school. Many institutions in our society are becoming obsolete, and the pandemic has accelerated that process.

