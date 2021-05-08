May 8, 2021
HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Texas Virtual Academy trains students to enter workforce right after high school. Many institutions in our society are becoming obsolete, and the pandemic has accelerated that process.
HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Texas Virtual Academy trains students to enter workforce right after high school. Many institutions in our society are becoming obsolete, and the pandemic has accelerated that process.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.