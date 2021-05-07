May 7, 2021

I THINK THIS WAS AN UNFORCED ERROR: Decision to pull police from Knox County Schools “beyond comprehension” says Anderson County sheriff. I predict that public school enrollment for next year, already under pressure from Covid experiences, will drop further because of this decision. The percentage of voters in the city who actually want this is relatively small, though they are noisy.

Mostly I just note that a decade ago everyone wanted cops all over the schools because the issue du jour was school violence. Now that everyone’s yammering has changed topics, the policy shifts 180 degrees. Maybe responding to hysterical people is a bad basis for policy.