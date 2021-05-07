May 7, 2021

WHY IS THE LEFT SUCH A CESSPIT OF RACISM? Biden Restaurant Relief Fund: White People Need Not Apply.

Flashback: “I am concerned, as I’m sure many of you are, that these jobs not simply go to high-skilled people who are already professionals or to white male construction workers.”

—Robert Reich, testimony to Congress on the Obama administration’s proposed economic stimulus, January 7, 2009.

To paraphrase Jon Gabriel’s tweet of the (previous) decade, my favorite part about the Obama-Biden era is all the racial healing.