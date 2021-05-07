May 7, 2021

BECAUSE WE’RE PAYING THEM GENEROUSLY NOT TO WORK, AND FOR AN EXTENDED TIME. NEXT QUESTION? The Jobs are There So Why Aren’t People Going Back to Work?

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Even at the NYT, this is a high-rated comment:. “Maybe paying people more to be unemployed than to work has consequences? I’ve been out to eat with 2 waiters working an entire establishment. No one wants to work now. Same thing with Lyft and gig work. Bring back proof of looking for employment and curtail unemployment benefits when we have this many job openings. Helicopter money is temporary, not permanent.”