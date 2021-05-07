May 7, 2021

BIDEN’S RETURN TO CLEAN GOVERNMENT: Biden Admin Hiding Damning Report on Student Debt Crisis, Lawmakers Say. “In a letter to the Government Accountability Office (GAO), Representatives Virginia Foxx (R., N.C.) and Greg Murphy (R., N.C.) say Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona is hiding information from a Trump-era report that found that student loan repayments have continuously fallen short of the Education Department’s projections. Taxpayers may end up footing the bill for that discrepancy, which could amount to roughly one third of the federal government’s $1.6 trillion student loan portfolio.”