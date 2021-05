TATER TUMBLES: CNN’s Brian Stelter returns from vacation to host lowest-rated Reliable Sources of year. “To make matters worse for Stelter, his own show performed better last week when replacement host John Avlon filled in. The Avlon-hosted edition of ‘Reliable Sources’ on April 25 averaged 907,000 for nearly a 100,000-viewer increase over Stelter’s return.”

(Via Ace.)