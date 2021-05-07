May 7, 2021

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
WHY DOES THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HATE ASIANS? REPORT: Anti-Asian Institutions Hold Sway in Biden White House. Controversial staffing choices come amid rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, Democratic opposition to anti-discrimination measures.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.