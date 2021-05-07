«
May 7, 2021

WHY DOES THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HATE ASIANS? REPORT: Anti-Asian Institutions Hold Sway in Biden White House. Controversial staffing choices come amid rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, Democratic opposition to anti-discrimination measures.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:00 am
