SANDY’S WAR (FOR MEDIA ATTENTION) ROLLS ON: Move over Marine Corps, AOC’s pushing for 1.5M-strong ‘Climate Corps.’

The moral equivalent of war has been the organizing principle of the left since the start of the 20th century, trapping them in the moral equivalent of a quagmire, with no sign of an exit strategy in sight. In response, Tim Blair is succinct: If radical environmentalism is refighting WWII, “Fair enough. Nuking Hiroshima it is, then.”