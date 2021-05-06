«
May 6, 2021

DISPATCHES FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE K-12 IMPLOSION AND THE 1619 PROJECT: Why Are We Teaching Kids That America Was Always Racist? “Whoever Controls The Past Controls The Future. Whoever Controls The Present Controls The Past.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:44 pm
