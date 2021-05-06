May 6, 2021

VACCINE MADNESS IN HONG KONG: A Hong Kong reader sends this:

Take for example a residential building in Hong Kong.

They found one case so they mandated a 21-day quarantine for every resident in the building.

Residents: “But we’ve taken the vaccine – both shots!”

HK Government: “We don’t care”.

So where is the incentive to take the vaccine?

Unless you are planning to travel, there is essentially zero motivation.