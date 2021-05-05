May 5, 2021

IN A NORMAL ELECTION, REPUBLICANS WOULD SWEEP. IT WON’T BE A NORMAL ELECTION. Don Surber: Don’t sugarcoat 2022. “Between a media that relishes lying, to a corrupt court afraid of being mobbed at home, to a Democrat Party that will ruthlessly churn out fake votes like confetti for a tickertape parade, the game is stacked against Republicans. . . . Those expecting another 2010 tsunami are fools. Democrats learned. They are not going to give Republicans an issue to rally behind.”

There will be what Time called a “cabal” and the press will say that it’s patriotic for them to “fortify” the election against Republicans.

UPDATE: I’m not telling you to give up or to despair. I’m telling you to get involved now.