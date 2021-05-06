May 6, 2021
WOKENESS HAS COME FOR ADOPTION: “It’s the children who will suffer.”
There’s a long history to this stuff. The National Association of Black Social Workers has vehemently opposed inter-racial adoptions for many decades.
