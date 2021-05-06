«
»

May 6, 2021

WOKENESS HAS COME FOR ADOPTION:  “It’s the children who will suffer.”

There’s a long history to this stuff.  The National Association of Black Social Workers has vehemently opposed inter-racial adoptions for many decades.

Posted by Gail Heriot at 4:11 pm
