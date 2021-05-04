May 4, 2021

IT’S ODIOUS, AND DEMOCRATS HAVE BEEN OPENLY GLOATING ABOUT IT FOR YEARS. IT JUST HASN’T WORKED OUT THAT WAY.

The “Great Replacement” theory is referred to elsewhere in the article, here: “Contrary to what Tucker Carlson says repeatedly on Fox News about the rise of ‘white replacement theory’ as a Democratic electoral strategy, the country’s growing racial diversity has not drastically upended the party’s chances.” That’s carefully worded. It doesn’t say that the Democrats do not have that strategy, only that it hasn’t worked as well as you might think. If it’s an odious strategy, then it’s bad whether it works or not.

Here’s how Publisher’s Weekly described the argument: “In support of their thesis they argue that the electorate is becoming increasingly diverse, with growing Asian, Hispanic and African-American populations-all groups that tend to vote Democratic. On the other hand, the number of white Americans, the voting population most likely to favor Republicans, remains static.”