May 4, 2021

D. JASON FLEMING IS BRINGING THESE BACK TO LIFE:

From Malcolm Jameson: Bullard of the Space Patrol.

After 60 years out of print, here at last are the classic tales of John Bullard’s rise through the ranks of the space patrol!

From his first posting as a cadet on the Pollux to the ranks of Admiral, enjoy the pulpy fun as Bullard battles dunderheads within his own officer’s ranks, as well as politicians and other poltroons… To say nothing of the outright thugs and dastardly villains of the enemy side!