May 5, 2021

THE LURCH TOWARD LEFTISM AT K-12: In case you haven’t heard, the Biden Department of Education has proposed a new “rule” that will prioritize federal grants to schools that teach Critical Race Theory (and specifically the 1619 Project curriculum). If that doesn’t make you want to scream in horror, you’re not paying enough attention.

Adam Smith is remembered for (among other things) his quip, “There is a great deal of ruin in a nation.” In context, he meant that it takes a whole lot to bring down a great and prosperous nation. Alas, no nation’s storehouse of “ruin” is infinite. I can think of no more effective way to bring down the United States of America than to teach a generation of American children that their country is racist to the core.

Right now the best way we have at our disposal to stop this is to deluge the Department of Education with comments before the May 19th deadline. You can do so at this link provided by Parents Defending Education. The software provides you with a simple message that you can send with a click. Even better, you can substitute your own message. Either way, it’s easy.

I tend be a pessimist at heart, but there is no need for pessimism here. The grassroots opposition to wokeism in our schools is already winning in some jurisdictions. Even the dimmest politician should be getting the message that the Biden Administration’s proposal is going to lose the Democratic Party votes in 2022 and 2024.

If you’ve got the time and the inclination, please throw in your two cents.