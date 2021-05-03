May 3, 2021

ANATOMY OF A VICTORY: How the Boycott-Georgia Movement Flopped. “Meanwhile, the woke corporations developed laryngitis. Anybody heard from Ed Bastian lately? I didn’t think so. Quincey, who had initially been gaining a reputation for being one of the wokest CEOs, also went quiet. On April 10, dozens of titans of corporate America joined together on a Zoom called that would supposedly crush Georgia’s law with a thunderous denunciation. But the meeting fizzled out and left nothing behind except a meekly worded, generic statement that didn’t even mention Georgia, and yet still proved too controversial for many invited corporations, notably Delta and Coke, to sign.”

