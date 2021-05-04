May 4, 2021

BLUE CITY BLUES: Denver rental licensing scheme draws criticism; increased rents, tighter credit requirements likely consequences of plan.

A plan to require residential rental property owners in Denver to be licensed and undergo inspections every four years or when ownership changes, is being met with criticisms from the industry, including one man whose family has been in the rental business for nearly 100 years.

“This is really a mixed bill, Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde kind of bill,” said Dan Brooks, who owns and operates his family’s four-generation business in Denver.

Brooks said he is not opposed to licensing. He is not opposed to fees. He is not even opposed to inspections. However, where the money the new program collects will be spent, he said, will only hurt tenants more, and the only people who will benefit are lawyers.