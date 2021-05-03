May 3, 2021

WHO DEFINES PATRIOTISM? Good question. Issues & Insights notes today that “George Washington warned us to ‘guard against the impostures of pretended patriotism,’ and Theodore Roosevelt said ‘patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president or any other public official.’”

If you’re thinking somebody might want to explain that to Joe Biden — who just told Americans it’s our “patriotic duty” to wear masks outside, just point them to this I&I editorial for the facts.