May 3, 2021

SAD! This is what had to happen in order for Oregon’s Health Authority to change their masking rules for outdoor sports. “Here’s the headline I would’ve gone with if it was up to me: ‘Oregon Forced To Change Incredibly Stupid Outdoor Masking Rule After Girl Who Was Forced By The State To Wear A Mask While Running As Fast As She Could Passes Out And Falls On Her Face At The Finish Line Because She Kept Breathing In Air She Had Just Exhaled.’ Yup, that’s better. It’s a little long, but I think it’s good.”