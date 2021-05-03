May 3, 2021

A POSITIVE EXPERIENCE WITH HELEN’S PAGE: From Doug who sold his sailboat:

Thanks for setting up Helen’s Page. I advertised my 30′ Sailboat and had a deposit from an interested buyer within 24 hours of posting the listing. Now, after only 4 days I have a check in the bank and the sailboat has a new owner!

When I bought this sailboat 6 years ago, the previous owner had it listed for several months. He told me that most responses he received to his ad on another online marketplace were either not serious inquiries or outright scammers. It was a really frustrating process for him to find a buyer.

Trust and a sense of community are the elements that make commerce work between people who don’t already know each other. Thanks for bringing that back and reinvigorating my faith in what makes a market!