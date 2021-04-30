«

April 30, 2021

PJ MEDIA VIP WRAP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Stacey Lennox: News on COVID-19 Testing Should Prompt an IMMEDIATE Congressional Investigation. “ In other words, a positive COVID-19 PCR test is not a definitive diagnosis in the absence of a full assessment of the patient and the situation. Yet, in December of 2020, the revision to the CDC guidelines for laboratories still used a Ct of 40 as the threshold to be considered negative.” (That’s a lot of not-sick sick people.)

Tyler O’Neil: Professor Makes a Stunning Admission About How She Trains Future K-12 Teachers. “I mean, it’s all social justice. All day, every day, I get to talk about the things I love. I’m really living the life over here.” (“Social” in front of any word reverses the word’s meaning.)

Yours Truly: What Do You Do with Democrats Who Enjoy Being Accused of Racism? “Imagine for a moment that you’re a well-meaning Democrat. How much of ‘All White People Are Racist’ clips could you get through before jumping on board the Trump Train?” (All of them, apparently.)

Posted by Stephen Green at 5:16 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.