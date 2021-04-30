April 30, 2021
YEAH? BUT THAT’S NOT AMERICA: Tim Scott declares America ‘not a racist country,’ and leftists step up to the plate to prove him wrong, hurling racist epithets.
That’s the people who sing “No border, no wall, no USA at all.”
