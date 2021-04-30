«
»

April 30, 2021

YEAH? BUT THAT’S NOT AMERICA:  Tim Scott declares America ‘not a racist country,’ and leftists step up to the plate to prove him wrong, hurling racist epithets.

That’s the people who sing “No border, no wall, no USA at all.”

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 1:36 am
