April 29, 2021
#FIGHTFOR15: Chipotle Customers Will Suffer if $15 Minimum Wage Passes, Top Executive Warns. The company’s Chief Financial Officer just explained why a $15 minimum wage would ultimately hit customers in the wallet.
#FIGHTFOR15: Chipotle Customers Will Suffer if $15 Minimum Wage Passes, Top Executive Warns. The company’s Chief Financial Officer just explained why a $15 minimum wage would ultimately hit customers in the wallet.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.