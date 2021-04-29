«
April 29, 2021

#FIGHTFOR15: Chipotle Customers Will Suffer if $15 Minimum Wage Passes, Top Executive Warns. The company’s Chief Financial Officer just explained why a $15 minimum wage would ultimately hit customers in the wallet.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:14 pm
